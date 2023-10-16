Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Friday, 13 October 2023, transport departments and representatives of the railway sector of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Türkiye and Uzbekistan held an online meeting, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reports.

Issues aimed at accelerating the processes related to the signing of the agreement on the creation of the international transport corridor “China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe” were discussed at the meeting.

The parties agreed that the development of the international transport corridor “China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye-Europe” is equally beneficial for all parties. This corridor will open up new opportunities for the development of transit traffic and trade relations between the countries.

This project is aimed at developing trade in the region, increasing the volume of international cargo transportation, transit traffic and transit revenue.

During the meeting, the parties identified the tasks to be implemented in the future.///nCa, 16 October 2023

 

