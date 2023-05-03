Plenary session of the International Transport Conference in Ashgabat completed

The plenary session of the International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development”, ongoing in Ashgabat, has ended.

The senior officials of the transport sector of Turkmenistan, as well as the heads of international and non-governmental organizations in the field of transport shared their vision of new challenges and opportunities in the current realities.

All the speakers agreed on the growing role of digital tools in the transport and logistics infrastructure of Central Asia, which in turn contributes to the simplification and expansion of international trade.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the military conflict in Ukraine have significantly forced the restructuring of supply chains, at the same time urging the need for digitalization of transport corridors and harmonization of customs procedures.

eTIR electronic books of international cargo transportation, the eCMR Protocol (electronic bill of lading), electronic waybills and invoices of a single sample on railway transport for the countries participating in the Agreement on International Rail Freight Traffic, blockchain platforms were highlighted crucial tools for further digitalization of transport sector.

The speakers of the plenary session highly appreciated the role of Turkmenistan as a leader of sustainable transport initiatives. On the world stage, these initiatives are embodied in the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly, at the national level – in the creation of green corridors and digitalization of logistics, simplification of border crossings and simplification of visa procedures for drivers.

The list of speakers at the plenary session included:

Mammetkhan Chakyev – General Director, Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana – Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (video message)

Dmitry Mariyasin – Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe

Asset Assavbayev – Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA

Umberto de Pretto – Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) (video message)

Miroslav Antonovich – Chairman, Committee of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (video message)

Adrian George Foghis – State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania, Coordinator of the working group for the implementation of the strategic project of the International transport route Black Sea – Caspian Sea

Saidmurodzoda Shoista – Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan

Aziz Aksu – Deputy General Director of EU and Foreign Relations-Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure

Igor Runov – Executive Secretary, International Center for Transport Diplomacy (ICTD)

Mirvokhid Azimov – Deputy Secretary General, Organization of Turkic States (online)

Alper Ozel – Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Transporters Association (UND Turkiye)

Eduard Alyrzaev – Member of the Board, MFA Lojistik Dis Ticaret A.S.

///nCa, 3 May 2023