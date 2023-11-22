Kyrgyzstan’s President Highlights Upcoming Inaugural Central Asia–Japan Summit

News Central Asia (nCa)

In a landmark move, Central Asian nations Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will convene alongside Japan for the first-ever 5+1 summit in 2024, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the dialogue platform. The summit aims to foster deeper collaboration.

This pivotal topic emerged during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan in Tokyo on 20 November. Both parties pledged to collaborate closely in preparation for the summit.

In an interview with Japan’s national broadcaster NHK, Japarov emphasized the significance of this unprecedented summit, stating, “This summit will be held in Astana, marking the first time we gather in this format. Previously, there have been meetings at the ministerial level.”

The President of Kyrgyzstan outlined the summit’s agenda, highlighting discussions on key areas of cooperation between Japan and Central Asian countries.

“I anticipate negotiations on joint natural resource development, as our region is rich in minerals. Additionally, we will explore the establishment of joint logistics centers,” he added.

Underscoring the urgency of strengthening ties, Zhaparov remarked, “Building up trade and economic relations between Japan and Central Asia is indispensable in today’s volatile world.”

PM Kishida also underlined the importance of bolstering relations with Central Asian nations, describing it as an immediate priority for Japan. ///nCa, 22 November 2023

 

