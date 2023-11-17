The Turkmen delegation took part in the “United for Peace in Palestine” Summit

Under the patronage of the First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, the “United for Peace in Palestine” Summit was held in Istanbul with the participation of the spouses of heads of state and government and special representatives from numerous countries.

On behalf of Turkmenistan, the event was attended by diplomat Chinar Rustemova, Chairman of the Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy Bahar Seyidova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova, Chairman of the National Center of the Union of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Union of Women of Turkmenistan Akjemal Durdieva and editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” Maya Alimova.

Emine Erdoğan, speaking at the summit, stressed: “Because while a ceasefire is our primary goal, it is not the ultimate goal. Let us call on the whole world, with one voice, to unite our efforts to achieve lasting peace in Palestine and Israel. We owe Palestinian children and youth a dignified future, other than death or being killed. That is why now is the time to build the long overdue peace promised by the two-state solution of a fully independent State of Palestine, whose territorial integrity is preserved, with East al-Quds as its capital.”

The summit was also attended by high-ranking representatives of Qatar, Senegal, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Congo, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon, Scotland, Libya, Palestine, UAE, Egypt. The First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Venezuela sent video messages to the summit participants./// nCa, 17 November 2023 (Photo credit – official website of President of Türkiye)

