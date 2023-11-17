News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Turkmen delegation took part in the “United for Peace in Palestine” Summit

The Turkmen delegation took part in the “United for Peace in Palestine” Summit

By

Under the patronage of the First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan, the “United for Peace in Palestine” Summit was held in Istanbul with the participation of the spouses of heads of state and government and special representatives from numerous countries.

On behalf of Turkmenistan, the event was attended by diplomat Chinar Rustemova, Chairman of the Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy Bahar Seyidova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova, Chairman of the National Center of the Union of Trade Unions of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Union of Women of Turkmenistan Akjemal Durdieva and editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” Maya Alimova.

Emine Erdoğan, speaking at the summit, stressed: “Because while a ceasefire is our primary goal, it is not the ultimate goal. Let us call on the whole world, with one voice, to unite our efforts to achieve lasting peace in Palestine and Israel. We owe Palestinian children and youth a dignified future, other than death or being killed. That is why now is the time to build the long overdue peace promised by the two-state solution of a fully independent State of Palestine, whose territorial integrity is preserved, with East al-Quds as its capital.”

The summit was also attended by high-ranking representatives of Qatar, Senegal, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Congo, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon, Scotland, Libya, Palestine, UAE, Egypt. The First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Venezuela sent video messages to the summit participants./// nCa, 17 November 2023 (Photo credit – official website of President of Türkiye)

 

 

#Türkiye, #Turkmenistan, #Palestine

Related posts:

  1. Palestine and Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents
  2. President Abbas Invites President Berdimuhamedov to Visit Palestine
  3. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine discussed issues of bilateral relations
  4. Russia and Türkiye actively discuss gas hub idea on the eve of the trilateral summit in Turkmenistan
  5. President of Turkmenistan attended the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan
  6. The United Nations published the Address by the participants of the International Youth Forum “Dialogue – Guarantee of Peace” held in Arkadag city
  7. The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in high-level events of the United Nations General Assembly to observe the International Day of Zero Waste
  8. TURKMENISTAN SENT HUMANITARIAN AID TO THE STATE OF PALESTINE
  9. Foreign ministers of Palestine and Turkmenistan sign roadmap for joint cooperation
  10. Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 14th Summit of Women Heads of Parliaments in Tashkent
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan