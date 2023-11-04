President of Turkmenistan received head of Çalik Holding

During a trip to the Balkan province on Friday, 3 Nov 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ahmet Chalyk, head of Çalik Holding A.Ş.

Chalyk expressed his honor at the opportunity to work with Turkmenistan on major infrastructure projects.

Berdimuhamedov noted the significant contributions of Turkish companies, including Çalik Holding A.Ş., to Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development and stressed that Turkmenistan is always open to effective, mutually beneficial, and long-term cooperation.

Chalyk briefed the President on the progress of ongoing projects and the fulfillment of previous instructions.

He thanked the President for the new project, the construction of a modern 1,574-megawatt combined cycle power plant.

Turkish businessmen assured the head of state that his company would take the most serious and responsible approach to fulfilling its obligations, and that all work would be completed on schedule and to a high standard. ///nCa, 4 November 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Türkiye, #Çalik_Holding, #Ahmet_Chalyk