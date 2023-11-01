News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Korean Businesses Seek Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Infrastructure Sector

Korean Businesses Seek Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Infrastructure Sector

By

On an official visit to Turkmenistan, S.Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov responsible for industrial and construction sector.

According to foreign ministry of Korea, the meeting took place at the opening ceremony of the Daewoo Engineering Ashgabat branch on 31 October.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Annamammedov highly praised the achievements of Korean companies in Turkmenistan, including the construction of the desulfurization facility at the Galkynysh gas field, the Kiyanly gas chemical plant project.

He expressed his expectation for further cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan in energy and infrastructure projects.

In turn, Minister Park underlined that Korean companies are interested in such projects as fertilizer plants, liquefied natural gas production facilities and desulfurization units.

Minister Park vowed to support the enhancing energy and infrastructure cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Park told about South Korea’s efforts to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

During his official visit to Ashgabat, foreign minister of Korea met also with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov. ///nCa, 1 November 2023 (photo credit – MFA Korea)

 

 

#Korea, #Turkmenistan, #infrastructure, #cooperation

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen DPM for energy, construction and industry met with Korean PM in Seoul
  2. S.Korean FM Park Jin to attend 16th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Ashgabat – A series of events expected on the sidelines of the Forum
  3. Turkmen DPM and S.Korean minister for trade, industry and energy discussed joint projects
  4. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov preseneted partnership opportunities for Korean business in Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community
  6. Turkmen permanent representative to the UN met with Korean Deputy Foreign Minister
  7. Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector
  8. Turkmenistan and S.Korea to forge railroad cooperation
  9. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov discussed energy cooperation with the President of Korea
  10. Turkmenistan and South Korea Sign Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Forging Strategic Ties
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan