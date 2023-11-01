Korean Businesses Seek Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Infrastructure Sector

On an official visit to Turkmenistan, S.Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov responsible for industrial and construction sector.

According to foreign ministry of Korea, the meeting took place at the opening ceremony of the Daewoo Engineering Ashgabat branch on 31 October.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Annamammedov highly praised the achievements of Korean companies in Turkmenistan, including the construction of the desulfurization facility at the Galkynysh gas field, the Kiyanly gas chemical plant project.

He expressed his expectation for further cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan in energy and infrastructure projects.

In turn, Minister Park underlined that Korean companies are interested in such projects as fertilizer plants, liquefied natural gas production facilities and desulfurization units.

Minister Park vowed to support the enhancing energy and infrastructure cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Park told about South Korea’s efforts to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

During his official visit to Ashgabat, foreign minister of Korea met also with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov. ///nCa, 1 November 2023 (photo credit – MFA Korea)

#Korea, #Turkmenistan, #infrastructure, #cooperation