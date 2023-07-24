Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community

From 17 to 21 July 2023, the official delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Prime Minister Baymyrat Annamammedov (energy, construction, industry) visited the Republic of Korea.

The Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan published a press release, summarizing the outcomes of the visit:

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation consisted of the official representatives of the main spheres of the economy of Turkmenistan, holding talks with representatives of the government and private organizations of the Republic of Korea. The Turkmen delegation consisted of the heads of the following government entities, such as the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the Office of the President of Turkmenistan, the Ashgabat City Administration, the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, the State Bank of Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, “Turkmenaragatnashyk” agency, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, as well as the State Concern “Turkmengaz”.

As previously reported, within the framework of the visit, the Turkmen delegation held talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Han Duck-soo.

During the talks, the sides noted the high level of the current state of relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea. It was confirmed that the two countries are firmly committed to maintaining a regular and credible dialogue that meets the interests of both sides.

The participants of the meeting noted that, as a result of the foreign policy carried out by the leaders of the two countries, the relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea are characterized by a high level of trust, based on the principles of mutual respect and equality. They also noted that the current bilateral political and diplomatic relations are at the high level. Talking about the mutual interest in continuing to develop effective relations established in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian areas, the sides discussed important issues of intergovernmental cooperation.

In the framework of the visit to the Republic of Korea, the official delegation of Turkmenistan also held a meeting with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Lee Chang Yang.

During the talks, the sides paid special attention to the cooperation in the political, trade, economic, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields. Furthermore, sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and defined the specific directions of future bilateral cooperation were defined.

Both sides discussed in detail the issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic relations between two countries. They also emphasized the importance of the ongoing positive economic relations between Turkmenistan and Korea and discussed the issues related to expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, chemical industry, health care, textile, transport and communication.

Also, the official delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by H.E. Mr. Baymyrat Annamammedov, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Daewoo Engineering and Construction Mr. Jung Won-ju.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of expanding the bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, energy, transport, ICT, environment and other sectors. In particular, the issues of implementing large projects of economic cooperation were discussed.

The official delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan H.E. Baymyrat Annamammedov also held talks with the Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Mr. Christopher Koo.

The sides discussed issues of development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Furthermore, the participants of the meeting underlined the importance of the Turkmen-Korean business council in expanding the bilateral trade and economic relations.

During the talks with the Chairman of KITA, the sides noted that the meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the major business leaders of the Republic of Korea on 29 November 2022 greatly contributed to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations. They also stressed the need to continue the tradition of holding such talks at various levels.

In addition, during the visit of the official delegation of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea, bilateral meetings were held with the leadership and representatives of the government entities and companies, such as Export-Import Bank of Korea “KEXIM”, Korea Trade Insurance Corporation “K-SURE”, “Hyundai Engineering”, “Hyundai Corporation”, “LX International Corp.”, “Omnisystem Co. Ltd”, Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), medical product manufacturing companies “BS Medical”, “Chungdo Pharm.”, “Yuwonmeditech Co. Ltd”, “Olive Union”, “Poonglim Pharmatech”, Korean telecommunications company “SK Telecom”, as well as of such companies as “LS Cable & System”, “LG CNS”, “STEALIEN” and “ROVIGOS”.

During this visit, the Turkmen delegation was also acquainted with the capabilities and production management of factories and industrial complexes located in various cities of the Republic of Korea. ///nCa, 24 July 2023

