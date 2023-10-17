Welcoming ceremony was held in Beijing for participants of the 3rd Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

The official welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum took place in the People’s Assembly House in Beijing. The high quests were welcomed by President of China Xi Jinping.

The event is attended by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During his visit to Beijing, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, heads of state and government of several other countries took part in the welcoming ceremony of the forum participants.

The main events of the forum will take place on 18 October.

As the Xinhua reported earlier, over 4,000 delegates from 140 countries and 30 international organizations are taking part in the Third Belt and Road International Cooperation Forum. The program envisages three high-level forums for in-depth discussion of issues of connectivity, green development and the digital economy, as well as six thematic forums on trade relations, people-to-people ties, interaction between analytical centers, etc. ///nCa, 17 October 2023