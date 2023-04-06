Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of business partnership with the United States

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Wednesday, 5 Apr, the US Bsuinsess delegation led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council.

The delegation also included Bris Razan, Vice President for Sales of Gas turbine equipment for Europe, Middle East and Africa of General Electric Gas Power, Chab Leiko, President for Development of Strategic Partnership in Central Asia of John Deere, John Reese, Vice President of the company Nicklaus Companies, Antonio Mugic, founder and CEO of Smartmatic company, Nikolay Yurchenko, Chairman of the Management Board of Westport Trading Europe Limited, and Duke Gim, Vice President for Operations of UGT Renewables.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to increase diverse cooperation in such areas as trade, investment activities.

Over the past 15 years since its foundation, the Business Council has become an effective tool of bilateral partnership, an effective platform for establishing, developing and strengthening productive contacts between business circles of both countries.

Among the key areas of partnership are the oil and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, the agroindustrial complex, the textile industry, the high-tech sector, and the creation of sports infrastructure.

The USA is one of the important trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, adding that the mutual potential can be used much more widely.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of mutually beneficial partnerships with American companies, which it plans to foster and support.

In turn, representatives of the US business community reaffirmed their desire to enhance their positions in the Turkmen market and to participate in the implementation of new joint projects.

Meetings with representatives of foreign companies held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry

On 5 April, the Turkmen side met with representatives of US companies such as General Electric, John Deere, Nicklaus Companies, Smartmatic, UGT Renewables, Westport Trading Europe Ltd in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport and communications, as well as oil and petroleum production discussed at the meeting.

On the Turkmen side, the event was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [screenshots from Turkmen TV]