News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of business partnership with the United States

Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of business partnership with the United States

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Wednesday, 5 Apr, the US Bsuinsess delegation led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council.

The delegation also included Bris Razan, Vice President for Sales of Gas turbine equipment for Europe, Middle East and Africa of General Electric Gas Power, Chab Leiko, President for Development of Strategic Partnership in Central Asia of John Deere, John Reese,  Vice President of the company Nicklaus Companies, Antonio Mugic, founder and CEO of Smartmatic company, Nikolay Yurchenko, Chairman of the Management Board of Westport Trading Europe Limited, and Duke Gim, Vice President for Operations of UGT Renewables.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to increase diverse cooperation in such areas as trade, investment activities.

Over the past 15 years since its foundation, the Business Council has become an effective tool of bilateral partnership, an effective platform for establishing, developing and strengthening productive contacts between business circles of both countries.

Among the key areas of partnership are the oil and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, the agroindustrial complex, the textile industry, the high-tech sector, and the creation of sports infrastructure.

The USA is one of the important trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, adding that the mutual potential can be used much more widely.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of mutually beneficial partnerships with American companies, which it plans to foster and support.

In turn, representatives of the US business community reaffirmed their desire to enhance their positions in the Turkmen market and to participate in the implementation of new joint projects.

Meetings with representatives of foreign companies held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry

On 5 April, the Turkmen side met with representatives of US companies such as General Electric, John Deere, Nicklaus Companies, Smartmatic, UGT Renewables, Westport Trading Europe Ltd in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport and communications, as well as oil and petroleum production discussed at the meeting.

On the Turkmen side, the event was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [screenshots from Turkmen TV]

 

Related posts:

  1. Association “Turkmen Logistics” and its members participated in the Turkmen-Russian business forum
  2. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov preseneted partnership opportunities for Korean business in Turkmenistan
  3. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic cooperation
  4. Turkmenistan and Vietnam agreed to boost business partnership – MoUs signed on cooperation in IT sector
  5. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of American and Ukrainian business
  6. SerdarGB met US businessmen
  7. Ashgabat will host the 4th Business Forum of the member states of the ECO
  8. IV Business Forum of the ECO Member States
  9. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held virtual event “UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai”
  10. Kyrgyzstan President calls on the Turkmen business to a broad economic partnership
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan