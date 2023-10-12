A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council held in Ashgabat

On 11 October 2023, the 3rd meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council was held in Ashgabat, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan reports.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Head of the Turkmen side of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council M. Gurdov opened the meeting with an introductory speech.

The agenda of the council meeting included discussion of prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the implementation of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone project, further expansion of partnership in the field of industry, transport and logistics.

The possibilities of organizing national exhibitions of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on a reciprocal basis were also discussed.

Within the framework of the meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council, representatives and members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan met with a delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Jamshed Urakov. ///nCa, 12 October 2023 [Photo credit – CCI Turkmenistan]

#Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #Turkmen-Uzbek_relations, #Turkmen-Uzbek_Business_Council