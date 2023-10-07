Iraqi Delegation to visit Turkmenistan by the end of October to finalize gas deal

Turkmen delegation led by Maksat Babayev, the Minister of State, chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz” met with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed S. Al-Sudani in Baghdad.

“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, strategies for their development, and the enhancement of cooperation in the energy and gas sectors. This resulted in the signing of a joint memorandum of understanding to import gas from Turkmenistan to Iraq, addressing the gas needs of power stations,” says Iraqi News Agency with reference to Prime Minister’s Media Office.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his congratulations on the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Electricity and the Turkmenistan for gas supply.

An Iraqi delegation is expected to visit Turkmenistan on 25 October to finalize the contracts.

In turn, Babayev conveyed the President of Turkmenistan’s greetings to Prime Minister Al-Sudani and expressed Turkmenistan’s willingness to enhance cooperation with Iraq across various sectors, fostering the mutual benefits of both nations.

The decision to import Turkmen gas is part of the Iraqi government’s strategy to diversify its sources of gas imports and ensure a stable supply for power plants. This approach aims to address longstanding challenges in the energy sector that have persisted for years, INA reports. ///nCa, 7 October 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Iraq, #gas