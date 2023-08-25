Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to Ink New Gas Supply Deal

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to conclude a new contract on the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Uzbekistan. A corresponding agreement was reached in Ashgabat at a meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov, who oversees the fuel and energy complex, and the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

During the talks held on Thursday, 24 August in Ashgabat, the parties discussed issues of expanding the Turkmen-Uzbek partnership, where cooperation in the fuel and energy sector occupies an important place, TDH reports.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of agreements and arrangements previously reached at various levels, in particular in the energy sector.

In this regard, special attention was paid to the implementation of the tasks set during the trilateral summit of the heads of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan this year.

Special attention was paid to the activation of efforts to create a multi-variant supply system for Turkmen energy resources to foreign countries, with a focus on neighbors.

The parties noted that the transformations taking place in the two countries, as well as the rich resource, enormous economic and export potential create opportunities for strengthening effective cooperation in various fields.

***

On the same day, the delegation of Uzbekistan met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrad Annamammedov, who oversees the construction and industrial complex.

During the talks, it was noted that great attention is paid in bilateral relations to the development of partnership in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres, as well as in the field of interaction between the business communities of the two states.

The parties also stressed the relevance of the implementation of bilateral, large-scale projects, including the construction of power lines. ///nCa, 25 August 2023

