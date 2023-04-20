Turkmen scientists propose to introduce innovative eco-friendly technology in the production of electricity

Turkmen scientists propose to introduce new power production technologies that do not require gas combustion.

Doctor of Technical Sciences, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan Rahman Esedullayev told about one of such technologies to the newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age”.

The most power plants in Turkmenistan are equipped with gas turbines that generate electricity by burning natural gas. However, it is possible to generate electricity without burning gas, just using the difference in its pressure.

Such a difference exists between the pressure in the main gas pipelines and branch pipes supplying gas to consumers, as well as when gas exits wells.

We are talking about expander-generator units. These are fuel-free installations for the production of electricity, the principle of operation of which is based on pressure drops.

Expander-generator technologies for generating electricity are known in the world, and Turkmen scientists believe that their adapted application in Turkmenistan promises significant economic benefits.

Given the complete gasification of the country, when gas is supplied to hundreds of settlements, and the scale of gas production, the use of expanders at gas delivery points to end consumers and in gas wells creates additional opportunities for electricity generation.

Expander-generator technology is also environmentally safe, since its use does not lead to CO2 emissions, as when burning fuel.

In accordance with the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan on socio-economic development of the country for 2022-2028”, by 2028 it is planned to increase the electricity production in the country to 37.5 billion kilowatt-hours. ///nCa, 20 April 2023