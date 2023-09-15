Dushanbe Meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea – Outcomes



nCa Report

On 15 September 2023, a meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was held in Dushanbe.

The meeting was attended by:

• Tajikistan – President Emomali Rahmon

• Kazakhstan – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

• Turkmenistan – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

• Uzbekistan – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

• Kyrgyzstan – First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev

• Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General – Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy, Kakha Imnadze.

Government delegations and international experts were also invited to participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, topical issues of IFAS activities were discussed, including the results of Tajikistan’s chairmanship of the organization, improving the Fund’s organizational structure and legal framework, promising areas of joint activities were specified.

The Fund’s important role in strengthening cooperation and interaction between the countries of the region in solving complex water management and environmental issues was highlighted.

Significant results have been achieved within the framework of IFAS, contributing to the socioeconomic development of Central Asia, strengthening regional cooperation, and establishing and expanding bilateral and multilateral relations in these areas.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia, conveyed the message of the UN Secretary-General to the participants of the summit.

Following the meeting, a set of documents was signed:

1. Dushanbe statement of the Heads of the founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea;

2. Decision of the Council of the Heads of the IFAS Founding States on the results of the chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan;

3. Decision on the election of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea for 2024-2026;

4. Decision on activities to improve the organizational structure and legal framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship of IFAS for 2024-2026. Kazakhstan’s President Tokyayev has proposed that the next IFAS summit be held in 2026, combined with the Regional Climate Summit under the auspices of the UN.///nCa, 15 September 2023

#Aralsea, #IFAS, #International_Fund_for_Saving_the_Aral_Sea, #Tajikistan, #Turkmenistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Uzbekistan, #CentralAsia