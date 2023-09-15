President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov: “The Central Asian Water Strategy could become the basis for the development of the UN Global Water Strategy in the future”



At a meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for the Aral Sea in Dushanbe on 15 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov pledged Turkmenistan’s continued support for implementing specific initiatives of the IFAS founding countries to enhance regional cooperation and develop systemic mechanisms for cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development in Central Asia.

“In this regard, we propose to intensify work on improving the legal framework of the Fund and define the goals and objectives of further work. We consider it necessary to conduct this process taking into account the interests of all IFAS founding states and on the basis of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

The Head of State believes that resolving the complex of issues directly related to the Aral problem, as part of the regional environmental agenda, requires deepening international partnerships, further promoting constructive initiatives, and actively involving specialized UN structures.

“At the same time, we need to create opportunities for more dynamic interaction of the Fund with international financial institutions and donors to implement projects and programs related to solving a wide range of issues currently existing in the Aral Sea basin,” the head of Turkmenistan said.

“I am convinced that the problem of the Aral Sea, like the entire ecology of Central Asia, should take its proper place in the international ranking of environmental priorities. Our efforts here should be focused on ensuring the rights and legitimate interests of millions of our citizens, addressing economic and social problems for decades to come,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

He also proposed to establish a Regional Center for Technologies related to Climate Change in Central Asia.

“As a key step towards developing a strategic approach to environmental issues in the region, Turkmenistan proposes to establish a specialized Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia, which would work substantively and systematically in cooperation with the UN to address the full spectrum of the region’s environmental agenda,” said the President of Turkmenistan.

According to the Head of Turkmenistan, in addition, accelerating the process of development and adoption by the countries of the region of international instruments aimed at the conservation and rational use of water resources in Central Asia is urgent.

In this context, the President of Turkmenistan voiced an initiative to modernize the Central Asian Water Strategy.

“Turkmenistan, together with all Central Asian countries, pays great attention to the promotion of “water diplomacy” in the region, and during its chairmanship in IFAS, Ashgabat initiated the development of a Central Asian Water Strategy,” the President stressed.

“At the same time, we consider it expedient to consolidate in this document the basic principles and rules of political and diplomatic cooperation between our states on water issues based on mutual respect, equal partnership and consideration of the interests of all countries in the region,” he said.

According to the Head of Turkmenistan, the Central Asian Water Strategy in the future could become the basis for the development of the UN Global Water Strategy.

“We also propose to modernize the Regional Action Plan for Environmental Protection of Central Asia, adopted within the framework of the Interstate Commission for Sustainable Development of IFAS, and include its main provisions as an environmental component in the new Action Program to assist the countries of the Aral Sea basin,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed.///nCa, 15 September 2023

