Trade between the countries of Central Asia exceeds $ 10 billion, says Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Nurtleu

The volume of trade between the countries of the Central Asian region (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) has exceeded US $ 10 billion to date. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nutrleu at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Dushanbe, on Wednesday, 13 Sep.

In his speech, Nurtleu stressed that since the first Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states was held in Astana in 2018, this dialogue has reached a qualitatively new level, has acquired a stable and dynamic character, which is confirmed by the holding of the anniversary summit.

“The consultative meetings of the heads of our states have given a significant impetus to the comprehensive deepening of cooperation in the fields of trade, industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics. The volume of trade between the countries of the region has exceeded US $ 10 billion to date, having increased by 2 times over the past five years,” he said.

In addition to the issues of preparation for the Dushanbe summits, special attention was paid at the meeting to building effective and mutually beneficial five-sided cooperation on water and energy issues.

In this context, Nurtleu underlined the need to harmonize the approaches of the Central Asian countries in the field of hydropower, irrigation and ecology. To this end, the Kazakhstan proposes to develop a long-term comprehensive mechanism of interaction that takes into account the interests of all states in the region. ///nCa, 14 September 2023

