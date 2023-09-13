Qatar, Turkmenistan Chambers discuss ways to boost cooperation



Qatar Chamber and the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to enhance commercial and industrial cooperation, encourage businessmen from both countries to form alliances and partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both nations.

According to the Qatar Chamber’s press release, this came during a meeting held recently at the Chamber’s headquarters between QC Director of Administrative and Finance Affairs, Hussian Yusef Al Abdulghani and Director of the “Trade House” of Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kepbanov Serdar.

Speaking at the meeting, Hussian Al Abdulghani praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkmenistan and stressed their mutual desire to further develop their economic ties

He emphasized the role of both chambers in enhancing cooperation through organizing events that unite businessmen from both sides to explore cooperation prospects, form partnerships, and promote investment climates and opportunities in both countries.

Kepbanov assured that Turkmenistan’s business circles are interested in learning about investment opportunities in the Qatari market and establishing partnerships with Qatari counterparts. He also affirmed that mutual visits would contribute to increased trade between the two countries.

Serdar noted that Turkmenistan offers various incentives for foreign investors and invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Turkmenistan, particularly in the energy, food, and textile sectors.///nCa, 13 September 2023