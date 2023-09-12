UAE’s Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy enhances cooperation with Turkmenistan

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, organized a visit to Ashgabat by Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

During his very eventful visit, Mladenov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov. At the meeting, in particular, the Minister suggested exploring the possibility of developing and further signing a roadmap for cooperation between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Academy.

Mladenov also visited the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (IIR) and the International University of Humanities and Development (IUHD).

The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli and the Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy addressed the students of IIR and IUHD. The speeches focused on the issues of training diplomatic personnel, as well as the UAE’s efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change. The main stages of preparation for the COP 28 conference were also highlighted.

Another bright event that took place on the sidelines of Mladenov’s visit to Ashgabat was the opening of the Emirate-Turkmen library and classes for teaching Arabic at Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova joined the ceremony.

Undoubtedly, the library will help Arabic language specialists and linguists in improving their language skills and will contribute to the further popularization of the study of the Arabic language in Turkmenistan.

Following the visit, Ambassador Al-Hameli hosted a dinner in honor of Nikolay Mladenov in the embassy building. The dinner was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev and heads of diplomatic missions.

To support the mission of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) was launched in 2014 and has become the driving force in the ministry’s efforts to educate, inform and qualify the UAE’s current and future diplomats and government leaders to represent. A world-class diplomatic academic institute that influences and drives the development of the next generation of foreign policy leaders and thinkers, and plays a dynamic role in shaping the global foreign policy landscape. ///nCa, 12 September 2023

