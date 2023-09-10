Governor of St. Petersburg Visits Ashgabat – Meetings with the leadership of Turkmenistan to take place – Arkadag city and St. Petersburg to ink cooperation agreement

Governor Alexander Beglov, leading an official delegation of the Government of St. Petersburg, arrived in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Sunday, 10 September, according to the St. Petersburg administration.

Beglov will meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat. The side will discuss issues of cooperation in the economic, humanitarian and social spheres, as well as projects that St. Petersburg companies are implementing in Turkmenistan.

During the visit, meetings are planned with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin.

Alexander Beglov noted that St. Petersburg attaches great importance to strengthening business and friendly ties with Turkmenistan.

“Our cooperation fully complies with the policy of deepening strategic partnership and the agreements that were reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,” the governor stressed.

During his visit to the new city of Turkmenistan, Arkadag, Governor Beglov will meet with Mayor Shumukhammet Durdylyev to sign an agreement on cooperation between the Government of St. Petersburg and the Mayor of Arkadag in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian spheres.

The program of the visit also includes a visit to infrastructure facilities built in Turkmenistan by the St. Petersburg company ‘Vozrozhdenie’.

***

On the first day of his visit to Turkmenistan, Governor Alexander Beglov met with Galina Mammadova and Maria Avanesova, two residents of besieged Leningrad (during WWII) who now live in Ashgabat. The meeting was held in the format of a tea party at the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, Beglov said that by the decision of the Government all the besiegers of St. Petersburg, wherever they live, will be awarded a commemorative sign in honor of the 80th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade.

***

On Sunday, Alexander Beglov visited the joint Russian-Turkmen Pushkin School.

He met with teachers and presented the school with a set of textbooks on the history of Russia for 11th grade students.

The Governor noted that the school fulfills an important mission of the center of Russian culture in Ashgabat and thanked the staff for preserving the traditions of Russian education. ///nCa, 10 September 2023 (Photo credit – administration of St. Petersburg)

#Turkmen-Russian_relations, #Beglov, #SaintPetersburg, #Russia, #Turkmenistan