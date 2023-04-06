Transport, tourism and humanitarian ties topped the agenda of Turkmenistan President’s meeting with Astrakhan region governor

On Wednesday, April 5, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin, who arrived in Turkmenistan at the head of the Caspian – Sea of Friendship motorcycle rally.

Currently, the Caspian region is recognized as one of the most important geopolitical and geo-economic centers of the Eurasian continent, being a large natural storehouse of hydrocarbon resources, a transport and transit hub on a continental scale, a promising territory for expanding international trade, where there is great potential for mutually beneficial partnership, President Berdimuhamedov said, noting the relevance of activating and developing regional cooperation.

Igor Babushkin stressed that the international motorcycle rally project is aimed at strengthening good-neighborly relations with the Caspian countries, developing economic, cultural, and educational ties, which is an important mission of the Astrakhan Region as a border region of the Russian Federation.

He recalled that the initiative to hold a motorcycle rally around the Caspian Sea back in 2021 was supported by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Today, traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are successfully developing in a wide range of areas, the head of state stated. This confirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the interstate dialogue with the regions of the Russian Federation. In this context, it was noted that there are great opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial partnership with the Astrakhan region, including in the trade and economic sphere.

During the meeting, it was noted that in the future, the maximum realization of the potential of the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi will be very much in demand. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of launching a regular shipping service between the port of Turkmenbashi and the ports of the Astrakhan region, stressing that the Turkmen side is willing to consider constructive proposals to expand cooperation in various directions.

The availability of broad opportunities for cooperation in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry was mentioned.

Touching upon the development of humanitarian contacts in the field of education, science and culture, as well as tourism, Babushkin spoke in favor of continuing the practice of hosting Turkmen students in higher and special educational institutions of the Astrakhan region.

A striking example of a fruitful dialogue in the educational sphere is the modern Makhtumkuli school in the Astrakhan region, which has become a real center of Turkmen culture, he said.

After the meeting Babushkin told to TASS: “We [during the meeting with Berdimuhamedov] talked about the development of logistics chains, the opening of a shipping line between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Astrakhan, the continuation of work on the opening of the logistics center of Turkmenistan in the special economic zone “Lotus” in Astrakhan, talked about cooperation in shipbuilding. I believe we have advanced far enough, we have held all the necessary negotiations, we need to move on to concrete actions”.

Babushkin called the tourism sector one of the promising areas of mutual partnership. The matter is the launch of a tourist liner for cruise services along the Caspian Sea with a mandatory visit to the Avaza national tourist zone.

According to Babushkin, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. “Of course, the sphere of interaction in culture, sports, education was also the subject of our conversation today. Astrakhan will host large-scale events at the end of summer, in August. This will be the “Caspian Classical Music Festival”, where we invite bands from Turkmenistan,” Babushkin added.

The Governor of the Astrakhan Region arrived in Ashgabat as a head of the “Caspian – Sea of Friendship” motorcycle rally, which started on 1 April from Astrakhan. ///nCa, 6 April 2023 [photo credit – screenshots from Turkmen TV, Kaspyinfo]