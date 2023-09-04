News Central Asia (nCa)

Qatar and Turkmenistan Look to Exchange Expertise in Horse Breeding

On Friday, 1 September, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al-Thani.

Ahmad bin Nooh Al-Thani arrived in Turkmenistan to present the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding in Arkadag with an honorary certificate from the Asian Equestrian Federation.

Arkadag said that he saw this decision as a high assessment of the work that Turkmenistan has done to develop its education system and the development of new training programs, to train highly qualified specialists in equestrian sports.

Noting that Turkmenistan is committed to the development of mutually beneficial relations with Qatar, he expressed confidence in further building up interstate ties in the interests of the two countries and peoples.

Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan and Qatar have huge opportunities to cooperate in the cultivation of horses, and the exchange of experience in the field of equestrian sports.

Noting that Turkmenistan is the birthplace of Akhal-Teke horses, known all over the world for their agility and grace, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the existence of ample prospects, taking into account the intensification of ties with the Qatar Equestrian Federation. /// nCa, 4 September 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

 

