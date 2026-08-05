Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open

Applications for prestigious Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 4 August to 6 October 2026. The programme offers fully funded master’s degrees at UK universities to individuals ready to join a global network of future leaders, equipped with world-class knowledge, UK connections, and shared values to address global challenges and drive sustainable development in their communities and beyond.

For more than 40 years, Chevening has attracted hundreds of thousands of applications globally. Successful applicants are individuals who share our vision for building a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future, and can clearly demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills through compelling, evidence-based examples.

Emma Hennessey, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said: “Chevening is looking for exceptional individuals who are ready to collaborate with the UK to help build a more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive cohort of global future leaders, so we are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups. Our scholars and fellows are chosen not only for their achievements, but for their leadership potential, their ability to build meaningful connections, and their commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities and globally.

Through access to UK education, networks, and experiences, Chevening equips future leaders with the tools and connections needed to address shared international challenges together.

I encourage anyone considering applying to reflect carefully on Chevening’s vision and purpose, and on how their own experiences and ambitions align with the impact our global community is working to achieve.”

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.



Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with Chevening’s vision and the resources available at chevening.org/vision and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 60,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. ///British Embassy Ashgabat