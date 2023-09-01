Magtymguly’s Life and Legacy Explored in New Documentary filmed in Russia



The filming team of the Turkmenfilm studio visited the Astrakhan region of Russia to shoot a documentary about the great poet and thinker Magtymguly, says the regional ministry of external relations.

One of the key locations for filming in the Astrakhan region is the school named after Magtymguly in the village of Funtovo. The school was built at the expense of the Government of Turkmenistan in 2019. The children performed national dances, read the poems of the great poet in the Turkmen language. In the village of Funtovo, filmmakers from Ashgabat also talked with old residents.

The first collection of Magtymguly’s poems is believed to have been published in Funtovo. The documentary will feature the village elders of Funtovo, historians, local historians, and writers from the Astrakhan region.

“Magtymguly Fragi visited Astrakhan province in the 60-80s of the XVIII century. He left poems as a memory of himself, which were carefully passed down from generation to generation. The filming of the film about the outstanding Turkmen poet and philosopher shows that there are close ties between our region and Turkmenistan in the field of culture,” said Ilya Toropitsyn, Deputy Minister of External Relations of the Astrakhan region.

Another site was the square near the Astrakhan State University, where a monument to the famous writer was built.

“We also want to show the main sights of the region, make shots on the Volga embankment, shoot the colorful Astrakhan market. We selected the shooting points in advance. These are places where today people honor the poet’s memory and study his work. But first of all, of course, those settlements where he visited himself, where he lived, where he wrote poetry,” Iskandermukhamed Annamukhamedov, deputy chairman of the Turkmenfilm association, shared during the filming.

The documentary is based on scientific sources and literature. Members of the Turkmen film crew talked with teachers and students.

The new film, which will unite several Caspian littoral states—Russia, Iran, and Turkmenistan—will be released in time for the poet’s tercentenary next year. Turkmen cinematographers have also traveled on business trips to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Turkey. ///nCa, 1 September 2023

