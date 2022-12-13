Russia and Turkmenistan to hold talks on establishing links between Caspian port

In January 2023, negotiations will be held between the port authorities of the Astrakhan Region and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on establishing a shipping line between the ports of the Astrakhan Region and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi.

The Governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin messaged in his telegram channel that this agreement was reached in Moscow at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed a project of logistics center of Turkmenistan in the Astrakhan region, which will become a significant hub along the route of the North-South international transport corridor.

“In recent years, the mutual trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan has shown good dynamics. The oil and gas sector, industry, logistics, and trade are among the priority areas for the development of the partnership. We invest a lot of effort in the development of effective bilateral relations,” Babushkin stated.

In August, a delegation headed by the deputy head of the agency “Turkmen Sea and River Routes” visited the Astrakhan Region. They got acquainted with the work of the port special economic zone, learned about the conditions under which the construction of a logistics center is possible, as well as the benefits provided to residents and inspected the site proposed for the construction of a logistics center.

Turkmenistan and Russia are actively expanding transport cooperation, both in the field of infrastructure, as well as within the framework of significant regional transport connectivity projects. Recently, the process of forming a joint Turkmen-Russian commission on transport, transit and logistics has been launched.///nCa, 13 December 2022