10th anniversary of establishment of embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan marked in ceremony held on 20 July 2023 in Ashgabat

Ambassador Ismail Khaldi of Israel hosted a reception on 20 July 2023 to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan. It was held at the premises of the embassy in Ashgabat.

Here is the text of the speech of Ambassador Khaldi:

Excellencies, your Excellency deputy foreign minister Myatiev,

Salam, shalom

thank you for joining us.

This is the first event we hold here at our new embassy since the inauguration in April.

We are here to modestly celebrate 10th birthday of the embassy

It’s a friendly event. I did not prepare a speech but prepared few points.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Israel began exactly 30 years a. 1993 In 1994 Israeli Foreign Minister the late HE Shimon Peres visited Ashgabat. A year after in 1995, then president Saparmurat Niyazov visited Israel, in 1997 a year after that HE Gurbanguly Bardimuhamedov visited Israel. During that period, several agreements and MOUs were also signed

But the embassy here with a resident ambassador started only 10 years ago.

I am the fifth ambassador here. My predecessors worked here intensively and built an infrastructure of connections with the goal of strengthening relations and cooperation between our countries.

Over the past 10 years, thanks to the embassy efforts, our 30 years old partnership has become stronger, deeper, and more important for both countries. Over the last 10 year, we’ve been able to forge new opportunities with Turkmenistan and build on our history of cooperation to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. we conducted projects and exchanged delegations in fields agriculture, medicine, energy…and we held political consulations.

I am here to continue the conversations and collaborations and there is quite a bit of potential. In various fields – agriculture and water, medicine, trainings in various fields, preparedness for emergency situations, and more.

I am here to help.

I’m excited to serve here and to work with everyone to move our relations forward. I am confidently optimistic about the future of our relation.

Dear Friends.

Sometimes it seems that both Israel and Turkmenistan are two very different countries — different languages, different cultures, different visions a close look at our histories reveals that we are much closer than one may assume. Both are relatively young countries, diverse societies, multicultural multilingual and pioneering societies

The State of Israel is a success story – with 12 Nobel Prizes. From Israel came Waze navigation system, Mobileye, ICQ, Disk On Key and other technologies that changed the world. In Israel we invented the cherry tomatoes and the Bamba dry potato chips. Israelis invented the Rummikub and the Taki games that conquered the world. In Israel we invented the solar water boiler system, the water dripping system and today Israel is a world leader in water desalination. Breakthroughs were made in Israel in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. New methods were developed in mechanics and robotics, medicines were developed for diseases that were considered incurable until then – multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s. In Israel we invented the Uzi, the Galilee and the Tabor, the Merkava tank, the arrow rocket and the iron dome defense system. In Israel, the world’s first drone was developed. Israel is the fourth country to reach the moon.

And we are ready to share this knowledge with Turkmenistan, carefully and sensitively, for the benefit of the Turkmen people.

All of this would not be possible without the full mutually cooperation with Turkmenistan Ministry of Foreign affairs and its leadership- and our great thanks to them.

On this occasion I would like to renew my sincere thanks to the President of Turkmenistan His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his wise leadership. I want to congratulate His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his contributions and inauguration of Arkadag City.

And finally – I want to thank our embassy team, whose hard work is a true testament to the strength of our bilateral relationship.

On behalf the entire embassy team, the government of Israel and myself, Thank you again for your friendship, and for coming to share our modest celebration.

Thank you.

Here are some pictures from the event:

