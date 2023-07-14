Youth and businessmen to join discussion of reducing methane emissions on the sidelines of the International conference&EXPO OGT-2023

The 28th International Conference and Expo “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2023) will be held in Ashgabat on October 25-27, 2023. The Conference is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz”, “Turkmennebit”, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

According to the Organizing Committee of the Oil&Gas 2023 International Conference and Exhibition, the following speakers have confirmed their presentation within the framework of the OGT-2023 International Conference:

Guy Lentz – Secretary General, International Energy Charter

John MacGregor – Ambassador, Head, OSCE Center in Ashgabat

Dmitry Shlapachenko – UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

Manfredi Caltagirone – Head, International Methane Emissions Observatory, UN

Stéphane Germain – President, GHGSat Inc.

Sandillo Banerjee – Head of International Business Development, Climate Compass, LLC

YUG-NEFTEGAZ- has confirmed the Silver partnership of the OGT-2023 International Conference & EXPO.

The novelty of the OGT-2023 Conference & EXPO includes the following side events:

Pre-conference event. UN Sustainable Goal #7: Affordable and Clean Energy – A Youth Perspective

This event will focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7: Affordable and Clean Energy, specifically from the perspective of the younger generation. It’s an ideal platform for young SDG ambassadors, students, and professionals to share their insights and innovative ideas on how to achieve sustainable, clean, and affordable energy for all.

Side event #1. SPE Technical Session: Upstream Challenges and Opportunities in a Future of Growing Demand and Lower Carbon

This insightful technical session, organized in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will explore the significant upstream challenges and opportunities that lie at the intersection of growing energy demand and the necessity for lower carbon emissions. Experts, professionals, and industry leaders will delve into the technical aspects of upstream operations in the context of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Side event #2. On the Way to COP 28: Reducing Methane Emissions – A Youth Perspective

This event brings together the voices of the youth to discuss a crucial environmental issue – reducing methane emissions – in the lead-up to the COP 28 climate summit. Young climate activists, students, and emerging professionals will have the opportunity to present their perspectives on the significance of methane reduction in combating climate change.

Side event #3. On the Way to COP 28: Reducing Methane Emissions – Turkmen Entrepreneurs’ Perspective

This event will offer an opportunity to explore the critical issue of reducing methane emissions from the unique viewpoint of Turkmen entrepreneurs, as we move towards the COP 28 global climate summit. The session will host prominent local business owners, startup founders, and innovators to discuss their contributions, challenges, and solutions in reducing methane emissions in their respective industries.

Moreover, companies interested in presenting at the Conference may send the title of their papers and information about them via this link.

As the “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023” International Conference & EXPO is approaching, make sure to register for this important event. The deadline for in-person participation is October 16, for online participation is October 20.

The OGT-2023 EXPO will showcase the stands of many leading international and national energy companies. Registration for booking a stand is now open. The deadline for exhibition stand reservation is October 5.

Details at https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

