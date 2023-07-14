News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Saudi Arabia to host Gulf-Central Asia summit next week

Saudi Arabia to host Gulf-Central Asia summit next week

By

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders and the Gulf-Central Asia Summit, AlBawada reports.

According to the Saudi News Agency, under the auspicious patronage of the King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, leaders from the Gulf countries will converge alongside counterparts from Central Asia.

The 18th Consultative Meeting serves as a platform for high-level discussions, enabling leaders to address key challenges, exchange views, and chart a collective course toward a brighter future. The Gulf-Central Asia Summit, held concurrently, promotes engagement and collaboration between the GCC states and Central Asian countries.

In September 2022, the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue was held in Riyadh. The event was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. ///nCa, 14 July 2023

#Saudi_Arabia, #Central_Asia, #GCC, #Gulf-Central_Asia_Summit, 

Related posts:

  1. Gulf countries and Central Asia are eager to expand partnership
  2. Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed
  3. Second regional high-level EU-Central Asia meeting wrapped up in Kyrgyzstan – Joint press communique issued – Uzbekistan offers to host First EU-Central Asia Summit next year
  4. Turkmenistan is interested in developing long-term fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia
  5. Relations with Central Asia will take off soon: Saudi FM
  6. Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia: strengthening historical ties
  7. Turkmenistan thanks Saudi Arabia for funding of TAPI
  8. Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations in deal brokered by China. This is great breakthrough with lots of possibilities.
  9. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia
  10. Visit of the State Minister of Saudi Arabia to Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan