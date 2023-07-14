Saudi Arabia to host Gulf-Central Asia summit next week

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders and the Gulf-Central Asia Summit, AlBawada reports.

According to the Saudi News Agency, under the auspicious patronage of the King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, leaders from the Gulf countries will converge alongside counterparts from Central Asia.

The 18th Consultative Meeting serves as a platform for high-level discussions, enabling leaders to address key challenges, exchange views, and chart a collective course toward a brighter future. The Gulf-Central Asia Summit, held concurrently, promotes engagement and collaboration between the GCC states and Central Asian countries.

In September 2022, the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue was held in Riyadh. The event was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. ///nCa, 14 July 2023

#Saudi_Arabia, #Central_Asia, #GCC, #Gulf-Central_Asia_Summit,