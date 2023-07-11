Kazakhstan is expanding its oil tanker fleet to meet supplies commitment on Transcaspian route

On 4 July, two oil tankers “Taraz” and “Liwa” was handed over to Kazakhstan in Galati (Romania), the National Oil Company of Kazakhstan KazMunayGaz reported.

The owner of the new tankers with a deadweight of 8000 tons is a joint venture “Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions Ltd”, whose shareholders are the National Maritime Shipping Company “Kazmortransflot” (KMTF) and “Abu Dhabi Ports Group” (UAE).

The transport of Kazakh oil through the Aktau — Baku — Tbilisi — Ceyhan route began in March this year, with an annual volume of 1.5 million tons.

Kazakhstan and the UAE on a parity basis transport oil along the Aktau — Baku route.

New tankers will fully cover the commitments of Kazakhstan for the supply of 750,000 tons of oil per year.

The vessels were built at the shipyard “Damen Shipyard Galati” of the Dutch concern “Damen”. They are equipped with advanced control systems, have high technical characteristics and are designed to meet all international safety standards and environmental requirements.

The total cost of newly arrived tankers is US$ 30 million, said earlier the Kazakh news portal LS with reference to the Samruk-Kazyna investment holding (owned by the government of Kazakhstan).

Kazmortransflot and Damen Shipyards also signed a MoU on the construction of new tankers with a deadweight of 12,000 tons and universal ferries for the Caspian Sea.

Last November, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to increase the volume of oil transportation through the Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk to 20 million tons of oil per year. The purchase of tankers “Taraz” and “Liwa” will allow for more active development of the Trans-Caspian export route for Kazakhstan’s oil. ///nCa, 11 July 2023

