Ukrainian company starts the construction of underground collectors in Ashgabat



The Ukrainian construction association “Interbudmontazh”, specializing in the construction of tunnels and subways, has begun construction of a system of underground drainage collectors in Ashgabat, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

According to Arslan Amangeldiyev, Chief Engineer of the Ashgabat City municipality, the aim of the new project’s engineering structures is to ensure that ground water leaves the upper soil horizons in the territories of the capital’s actively developing suburbs.

The project started earlier this year. In the first months, preparatory, land management and design surveys, other organizational works have been completed.

In total, it is planned to build three drainage and communication tunnels with a diameter of 3 meters at a depth of 12 to 20 meters by 2030:

The first one will run along the Gurbansoltan eje avenue, covering an area of 90 hectares.

The second one is designed to protect buildings in the suburb cottage complex Choganly and will stretch from the auto terminal to the sewage treatment plants outside the city, where the collected drainage water will be purified and used for irrigation.

And the third channel will pass through the territory of Shor-Garadamak to the sewage treatment plants.

The Interbudmontazh company already has experience in implementing similar projects in Turkmenistan. In 2003-2016, an underground drainage and communication tunnel was built in Ashgabat, the upper part of which accommodates engineering communications and the lower part is designed for collecting and removing sewage, storm and groundwater outside the city.

The total length of the tunnels was 18 kilometers, the diameter of the concrete galleries was up to 6 meters.

Furthermore, 13 kilometers of three-meter-diameter discharge tunnels were built and joined into a single ring system that combines sewer collectors, which transfer home waste water and groundwater by gravity to a point of further purification.

The system extends outside of the city to treatment facilities that offer mechanical and biological water filtration: effluents are purified from insoluble impurities, mineral and organic contaminants, small particles, and undergo multi-chamber anaerobic and aerobic treatment.

The sludge is then removed, and the cleansed water is delivered to the Turkmen lake “Altyn asyr.” Dehydrated sludge is used as an environmentally friendly fertilizer.

Thanks to these structures, in general, the groundwater level has decreased in Ashgabat.

The facility will significantly contribute to maintaining the capital’s wealthy ecological status, rational water use, and epidemiological and sanitary safety. These facilities—some of which are already in place and others which will be built—will also increase the reliability of city’s sewage, water supply, energy, and communications networks as well as the efficiency of their operations. ///nCa, 6 July 2023

