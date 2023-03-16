Construction of three state-of-the-art medical centers inaugurated in Ashgabat

On Wednesday, 15 March 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov led the groundbreaking ceremony for three specialized medical facilities in Ashgabat. These are the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology, the Center of Dentistry and the International Center of Pediatrics.

The Turkish company “Gap Inşaat Yatyrym we Dyş Tijaret A.Ş.” will act as a contractor for all three projects.

“The introduction of the principles of a healthy lifestyle, the protection of human health are inextricably linked with the creation of modern medical and diagnostic centers, a centralized sanatorium and resort system, with an increase in the level of their material and technical support,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed at the ceremony.

As Berdimuhamedov noted, in the coming years oncological hospitals will be built in the Balkan, Lebap and Mary province, a Virology center and a secondary professional medical school will be built in the capital. New buildings will be built for the Educational and Scientific Center for Maternal and Child Health and the Medical Advisory Center named after S.A.Niyazov.

An International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center for 500 places will be built in the north of Ashgabat, on the territory of the Choganly residential complex, next to other medical centers.

The center will accommodate a department of anesthesiology and intensive care; an operating department; an outpatient department of day chemotherapy; departments of neurooncology; head and neck tumors; women’s oncology; breast oncology; thoraco-abdominal surgery; hepato-pancreatic oncology; general oncology; pediatric oncology; departments of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, palliative care, etc.

The new oncology center will also include a hematology center, a laboratory, diagnostic advisory and radiological departments, departments of cytology, molecular genetics, pharmacy department, auxiliary and other departments.

The Department of Oncology, Radiation Therapy and Diagnostics of the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan will also be located there.

The new Center of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery for 80 places, which will be built in the Keshi residential complex. The center will create all conditions for the prevention, early diagnosis and effective treatment of oral diseases, as well as for professional training.

The International Pediatric Center will be located in the southern part of Ashgabat. It will be designed for 160 beds. The examination and treatment of young patients will be carried out in cooperation with doctors from leading clinics in the world.

Sadaka for the victims of earthquake in Turkiye

On the same day, the mosque “Hezreti Omar”, located in the residential area of Parakhat-7 in Ashgabat, a sadaka was offered to commemorate the victim of the recent strong earthquake in Turkiye.

Arriving at the mosque, Arkadag talked with a group of religious officials from Turkiye who had specially arrived in Ashgabat.

During the conversation, the importance of further development of Turkmen-Turkish relations, first of all, humanitarian centuries-old ties, was emphasized. ///nCa, 16 March 2023 [photo credit – TDH]