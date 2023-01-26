Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the heads of Ukrainian construction companies

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met on Wednesday, 25 January, with Alexander Tislenko CEO of Altcom and Vladimir Petruk, head of Interbudmontazh.

The meeting took place on the bridge located on the 798th kilometer of the Karakum river.

DPM, foreign minister Rashid Meredov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the administrative Center of the Akhal province Orazov, mayors of Arkadag and Ashgabat attended the meeting.

The head of the Altcom company, which is building a bridge across Garabogaz Bay, told about the progress of work currently being carried out at the facility.

The head of the construction association “Interbudmontazh” informed about the pace of construction of sewer and drainage systems in the country.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan said that currently the country attaches great importance to the issues of rational use of water resources. At the same time, special attention is paid to maintaining internal reservoirs in proper condition, cleaning them from silt, and ensuring a steady watercourse. In this regard, Arkadag noted the expediency of using the best practices of foreign partners in addressing these issues.

It is necessary to approach this work with special responsibility in the winter. Planting seedlings on the banks will both fortify shores and improve the ecological situation in the country, he said.

He also noted that as a result of the continuing severe frosts, ice layers formed on the Karakum River and other reservoirs, and spoke about the need for a responsible approach to ensuring a stable flow of water in riverbeds and channels and their banks protection. ///nCa, 26 January 2023