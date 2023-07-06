Turkmenistan: Project of new seismic station in Arkadag city is in progress

Turkmenistan is developing a project for the construction of a new seismic station in the city of Arkadag, which will be equipped with the latest technologies. In total, there are more than 40 seismic stations in the country. Svetlana Akhmedova, Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, told about the progress of the project in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Implementing seismic monitoring, a system of continuous round-the-clock observation of seismic events in a large range, is one of the key operations of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

The Institute provides quarterly information on the current state of seismicity in the region to the Main Emergency Department of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan. Currently, the Seismic Service in Turkmenistan includes 19 stationary and 22 autonomous stations, which are located accross the country.

GEOSIG equipment is installed at all stationary seismic stations, records of seismic events are processed. Data from all stations are collected and processed in the Service based at the Institute.

Communication has been established with 8 stations to transmit operational round-the-clock information about seismic events via a Turkmen satellite in real time. The Seismic Service compiles daily operational reports of earthquakes.

The registration of seismicity in the Central Kopetdag is controlled by stationary seismic stations located in Ashgabat, the settlements of Manysh, Sagant, Germab, Archabil and Suncha.

The Institute is also engaged in the development of a national seismic monitoring system. To this end, a technical task has been developed for the procurement of equipment for the construction of fiber-optic communication links between digital seismic stations, modern seismogeophysical equipment, and office equipment, which is the subject of a tender announced by the Turkmenistan Academy of Sciences.

The creation of seismic station in Arkadag will enable quick and precise determination of earthquake hypocenters with the minimum possible error due to the appropriate choice of seismic sensors.

Modern equipment at the seismic station in Arkadag will allow automatic registration of seismic signals from natural and artificial sources of seismic vibrations on the territory of Turkmenistan and adjacent seismically active regions.

In the city, the Institute are already conducting the necessary seismogeophysical studies, which will be taken into account when developing a seismic microdistricting map.

Observations with the use of “Tromino” tomographs were carried out at the target sites.

A new software package developed at the Institute is being introduced, which allows automated construction of models of the high-speed structure of the near-surface layer using only digital recordings of the microseismic wave background.

With the commissioning of the new station, Turkmen scientists will be able to refine the deep structure of the earth’s crust and upper mantle in order to build a high-speed model to a depth of 300 km.

The Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan has prepared technical specifications for the construction of the station building in Arkadag, as well as for the purchase and installation of necessary equipment.

The priority in the choice of equipment is the creation of a new generation seismic station equipped with digital seismic signal recorders. ///nCa, 6 July 2023

