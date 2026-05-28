Neutrality in Action: How Turkmenistan is Positioning Peace as the Central Imperative of the Emerging World Order 

Tariq Saeedi and Elvira Kadyrova

At a moment when the international system is visibly straining under the weight of wars, geopolitical fragmentation, economic coercion, and institutional fatigue, the voice coming from Turkmenistan at the United Nations this week carried unusual clarity and strategic coherence.

The participation of Rashid Meredov in the high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council was not merely another diplomatic appearance. It represented the articulation of a long-maturing Turkmen philosophy of international relations — one that insists that peace is not a passive condition, but an actively constructed political, economic, legal, and moral architecture.

The significance of this intervention becomes even greater when viewed against the backdrop of the present global climate. Across multiple theatres — from Eastern Europe to the Middle East and beyond — the international community is witnessing a dangerous normalization of confrontation. The language of deterrence is increasingly replacing the language of cooperation. Military escalation often advances faster than diplomacy. Humanitarian crises multiply while trust between major powers continues to erode.

It is precisely in such moments that historically important diplomatic paradigms emerge.

Turkmenistan appears determined to ensure that neutrality, dialogue, preventive diplomacy, and development-centered security become part of that new paradigm.

From Neutrality as Status to Neutrality as Responsibility

For decades, many outside observers misunderstood Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality as a posture of distance or strategic silence. Recent years have demonstrated the opposite.

Ashgabat is increasingly redefining neutrality not as withdrawal from global affairs, but as responsibility toward stabilizing them.

In his address, Meredov reaffirmed that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is anchored in “peace, trust and preventive diplomacy,” while emphasizing the central role of the United Nations in maintaining international legitimacy and collective security.

This is a critically important distinction.

In today’s fractured geopolitical environment, neutrality can easily become transactional or opportunistic. Turkmenistan is instead attempting to elevate neutrality into an operational diplomatic mechanism — a platform capable of facilitating communication between polarized actors.

This explains why Turkmenistan strongly supports the use of neutral states as venues for peace negotiations, mediation, and diplomatic engagement.

Such an approach resonates strongly with current global realities. The world is not suffering from a complete absence of institutions; it is suffering from the collapse of trust within institutions. Neutral diplomatic spaces therefore become strategically valuable assets.

Turkmenistan understands this.

“Peace Through Development” — A Strategic Doctrine, Not a Slogan

Among the most consequential aspects of Meredov’s speech was the emphasis on the “Peace through Development” initiative.

This concept deserves serious international attention because it challenges one of the central failures of modern geopolitics: the persistent separation of security from socio-economic development.

Turkmenistan’s argument is straightforward but profound:

poverty, inequality, infrastructural isolation, energy insecurity, food instability, and lack of connectivity are not merely developmental problems — they are generators of geopolitical instability.

In this sense, roads, railways, energy corridors, logistics systems, digital connectivity, and trade integration become instruments of peacebuilding.

This approach aligns naturally with Turkmenistan’s long-standing emphasis on transport diplomacy, regional connectivity, and economic interdependence across Eurasia.

The logic is compelling — countries that are connected economically become stakeholders in stability.

This is especially relevant for regions such as Central Asia, where the future depends less on military alignments and more on connectivity architecture linking East-West and North-South corridors.

Turkmenistan’s hosting of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Awaza last year was therefore not a ceremonial event. It was part of a larger strategic effort to place developmental equity and connectivity at the center of international peace discussions.

The Awaza Programme of Action reflects this philosophy by recognizing that structural isolation can itself become a source of long-term instability.

Dialogue as a Security Mechanism

Equally important is Turkmenistan’s “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” initiative.

At first glance, this may appear idealistic in a world increasingly shaped by hard power competition. In reality, it may be among the most realistic approaches currently available.

Modern conflicts are no longer geographically isolated. Wars now generate cascading effects across energy systems, migration flows, food markets, financial stability, cyber domains, and maritime security.

Under such conditions, the absence of dialogue becomes globally expensive.

Turkmenistan’s insistence on dialogue is therefore not based on naïve optimism. It is based on systemic necessity.

Even adversaries must maintain communication channels if escalation is to remain controllable.

History repeatedly demonstrates that diplomacy is rarely strongest before crises; it becomes indispensable after confrontation reaches unsustainable levels. The problem is that by then, the human and economic costs are often catastrophic.

Turkmenistan is effectively arguing that the world should reverse this sequence:

institutionalize dialogue before crises become unmanageable.

The Emerging Architecture of Preventive Diplomacy

One of the most forward-looking aspects of Turkmenistan’s current diplomacy is its investment in preventive diplomacy as a professional and institutional field.

The proposed establishment of a University of Peace and Neutrality in Turkmenistan is particularly noteworthy.

This initiative signals recognition that peacebuilding cannot rely solely on political improvisation. It requires trained specialists in mediation, conflict prevention, trust-building, intercultural communication, and diplomatic facilitation.

In many ways, this reflects a broader truth often overlooked in international politics — war industries are highly institutionalized; peace infrastructures are not.

Turkmenistan appears to be addressing this imbalance directly.

Similarly, the proposal for a Global Security Strategy and the initiative to proclaim 2028 as the International Year of International Law indicate an attempt to return legitimacy and predictability to international affairs through legal and multilateral frameworks.

This is especially important at a time when selective interpretations of international law threaten to weaken the credibility of the entire global order.

A Foreign Policy Increasingly Aligned with Historical Necessity

Perhaps the most striking aspect of Turkmenistan’s recent diplomacy is how closely it aligns with what the current international environment objectively requires.

The world today does not need additional geopolitical polarization.

It needs stabilizers.

It does not need more exclusive blocs.

It needs functional bridges.

It does not need rhetorical commitments to peace accompanied by practical escalation.

It needs operational mechanisms capable of sustaining dialogue under pressure.

Turkmenistan is increasingly positioning itself as one of those mechanisms.

Its policy of permanent neutrality, once viewed primarily as a national doctrine, is gradually evolving into a broader diplomatic platform relevant to a deeply divided international system.

Importantly, Ashgabat is not promoting ideological confrontation or geopolitical revisionism. Instead, it consistently advocates strengthening the authority of the United Nations, enhancing multilateral diplomacy, and preserving international cooperation frameworks.

This places Turkmenistan on what can reasonably be described as the constructive side of contemporary history.

Not because it claims moral perfection.

Not because neutrality alone can solve global crises.

But because it continues to advocate the one principle without which no sustainable international order can survive — peace must remain humanity’s central organizing objective.

The International Community Faces a Choice

The deeper message emerging from Turkmenistan’s diplomacy is that the current moment demands urgency.

The international system is entering a dangerous phase where unmanaged rivalries risk becoming structurally permanent. Once that happens, instability ceases to be episodic and becomes systemic.

Preventing such an outcome requires more than declarations.

It requires political courage to prioritize coexistence over domination, dialogue over coercion, and development over destabilization.

Turkmenistan’s initiatives — from preventive diplomacy and neutral mediation to connectivity-driven peacebuilding and legal multilateralism — collectively offer elements of a workable framework.

The world does not necessarily need to replicate Turkmenistan’s model in every detail.

But it would be wise to take seriously the underlying principle behind it — peace cannot survive as a secondary priority in an age of global interdependence.

The choice before the international community is increasingly clear — either institutionalize cooperation decisively and immediately, or allow fragmentation to define the coming era.

Turkmenistan, through its actions at the United Nations and beyond, has made its position unmistakable. /// nCa, 28 May 2026