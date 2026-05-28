National Leader of Turkmen People Attends Eid al-Adha Celebrations

On 27 May 2026, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, took part in festive events marking the beginning of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram). The itinerary for the day included religious observances, visits to memorial sites, and discussions with members of the Council of Elders and the foreign diplomatic corps.

The morning events commenced at the Turkmenbashi Spirituality Mosque in Kipchak, where Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, alongside members of the Council of Elders and heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in the country, performed the festive Eid prayer. Following the service, the National Leader and the accompanying delegation proceeded to the burial site of the first President of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov, where memorial prayers were recited.

On the same day, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Arkadag city to inspect the ongoing construction of a new mosque designed to accommodate 30,000 worshippers.

The National Leader reviewed the interior design blueprints, drawings of the mihrab (prayer niche), and samples of marble and carpets. During a conversation with the elders, he emphasized the critical importance of ensuring high-quality construction and instructed that all scheduled tasks under the second phase of the city’s development be completed on time.

Later, an official charity dinner (Kurbanlyk-sadaka) was hosted on behalf of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Märkaw Cultural and Entertainment Center in the city of Arkadag. The event was attended by community elders and foreign diplomats, who extended their holiday greetings to the National Leader and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

As part of the holiday events, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that approximately 3,000 Turkmen pilgrims are performing the Hajj to the holy Kaaba in Mecca this year. /// nCa, 28 May 2026 (photo credit: TDH)