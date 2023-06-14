Turkmenistan firmly adheres to neutrality stance and continues to use the potential of a neutral policy – Ambassador Rejepov



Turkmenistan, adhering to a firm position of neutrality, continues to fully use the potential of a neutral policy in supporting political and diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes and conflict situations in world politics, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov stressed.

He made this statement during his remarks at the High-Level Political and Security Dialogue between the European Union and the countries of Central Asia, which was held in Astana on 13 June.

During the meeting, the sides expressed the positions of their countries on topical issues of regional and global stability. In particular, they exchanged views on common security challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan, which require ensuring security through an effective joining of efforts at the national, regional and international levels.

Within the framework of regional cooperation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Rejepov drew attention to the efforts of Turkmenistan aimed at implementing energy, transport and industrial corridors, as well as organizing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people on a regular basis.

He emphasized the great prospects of EU-Central Asia cooperation and the readiness of the Turkmen side to further expand cooperation, both in the EU-Turkmenistan format and in the format of interregional cooperation.

During the Dialogue, the sides also discussed a number of issues related to preparations for the Ministerial Meeting “European Union – Central Asia”, to take place this fall. ///nCa, 14 June 2023

