Russian archaeologists return to Turkmenistan and discover previously unseen artifacts

– Thank you. It is very gratifying that our expedition was able to continue its work. I am the head of a joint expedition from the Russian side, and from the side of Turkmenistan it is headed by the head of the National Directorate for the Protection, Study and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments, Doctor of Architecture Muhammed Annaevich Mamedov.

We really had a big break in excavations. But Alexei Fribus, an archaeologist from the Institute of the History of Material Culture (St. Petersburg), and I used this forced idle time at home to analyze our old materials and prepare publications based on the results of excavations of past seasons. And this spring there was a very interesting and intense work, we discovered very interesting artifacts.

So, in one of the burials they found clay balls in which pieces of ceramics were stuck; such balls had never been found at Gonur Depe before, there were seven or eight of them, and they stood in a certain order. This suggests that they were clearly used for a specific ritual.

Also this time, very interesting burial structures were discovered, not on the main monument, but in a neighboring small settlement. Moreover, we are trying to understand for what or for whom this settlement was. So far, it is rather difficult to determine this, since the buildings, which are very uncharacteristic for that period, are small, unprepossessing, and there are almost no grave goods in them.

There are many oddities there – a huge pit has been dug, a descent-ramp leads into it. And obviously it was some kind of entrance that was bricked up. And all this inner space of about 20 square meters was littered with hundreds of fragments of ceramics, and human bones.

There were also burials that we had not seen before during excavations at Gonur-Depe, that is, they differed in their original design.

For clarity, I note that 10 types of burials have been identified at Gonur-Depe, presumably this indicates the social strata of the population. People of different incomes were buried in different ways and in different types of graves. It is difficult to understand all the reasons for what was happening four and a half thousand years ago. Therefore, we have one of the thematic areas that will be devoted to this.