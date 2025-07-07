A New Approach to Combating Desertification in Turkmenistan: From Monitoring to Scientific Intervention

The concept of updating Turkmenistan’s National Action Program to Combat Desertification was presented in Ashgabat with the participation of specialists from various ministries, scientific institutions, and partner projects supported by UNDP, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Originally adopted in 1997 under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the existing document was advisory in nature. The renewed Program will emphasize practical implementation, particularly remote land monitoring.

As highlighted by keynote speaker Mukhammet Durikov, Director of the Scientific Information Center of ICARDA and National Coordinator for the UN Convention on Desertification in Turkmenistan, the country possesses vast pasturelands. Landscapes of the Karakum Desert, foothills of the Kopetdag Mountains, and the Caspian lowlands have already been studied and characterized.

However, comprehensive inventory and modern classification of these lands are needed. This will support ecosystem preservation and reduce desertification’s impact on agricultural productivity. Monitoring alone is insufficient—scientific intervention is crucial. A specialized scientific and practical center, potentially aligned with land, desert research, or forestry work, could guide measures against desertification.

Turkmenistan has accumulated many years of experience in the reclamation and return to circulation of land and pastures. Advisory work is also underway for those who live or work within the boundaries of lands subject to drought, wind erosion, sand and dust transport, with man-made destruction of vegetation cover on the sands. However, the increased aridization of the climate requires the intensification of such work.

The updated National Program integrates data from recent years and outlines drought preparedness, mitigation strategies, a digital monitoring system, and risk reduction measures for dust storms.

It strives to balance land users’ needs with nature’s requirements to maintain soil fertility and the regenerative capacity of Karakum pastures.

Candidate of Geographic Sciences Sultan Veyisov noted the worsening impact of the Aral Sea crisis on irrigated land degradation. Dust storms carry chemicals, salts, and fine particles from the Aral seabed over long distances—harmful to both nature and human health. These sands even travel in winter, gliding atop snow cover.

The available global land condition identification indices are not always suitable for the soil and climatic conditions of the country, therefore, the expert group of the Aral Project decided to identify national indicators.

Drought is a familiar challenge for arid regions. The speaker emphasized both primary (natural) and secondary (over-irrigation-induced) soil salinization. Stable sand requires sufficient vegetation cover.

Protective measures may include expanding afforestation of sand dunes, establishing year-round pastures of shrubs and salt-tolerant plants, and planting shelterbelts of black saxaul in autumn.

The National Program is being shaped within the Aral Project’s framework. According to its head, Gozel Atamuradova, strategies vary between the Lebap and Dashoguz provinces (Turkmen Aral sea region) to ensure sustainable land use.

The project supports Turkmenistan’s National Aral Program and National Forest Program, in collaboration with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Its activities include analyzing desertification causes, forecasting, modeling, identifying effective reclamation methods, and aiding implementation. For instance, FAO’s methodology for measuring greenhouse gas emissions and absorption by different forest types in Turkmenistan is currently being piloted. ///nCa, 7 July 2025