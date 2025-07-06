Helping Parents Give Children the Best Start in Life: Training for Health Professionals in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, July 4, 2025 – On July 3–4, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan held a two-day training to help health professionals, supporting early childhood development (ECD), strengthen their communication and interpersonal skills when working with families. The goal is to ensure that parents receive the right guidance and support to provide responsive, high-quality care for their young children.

The interactive sessions focused on how to talk to engage parents about childcare emphasizing supportive and respectful communication. Health workers practiced counseling techniques, discussed common parenting challenges, and explored how strong, responsive interactions between caregivers and children help support healthy development. The training also covered key topics such as age-appropriate care, childhood nutrition based on WHO guidelines, and how to engage parents in monitoring their child’s development through everyday routine.

During the training, participants also reviewed and gave feedback on a new parenting guide developed to help families track the development of children from birth to age five. Health workers discussed how to organize sessions with parents to gather their input and to make the guide practical, relevant and more responsive to their family’s needs.

By building the skills of health professionals, UNICEF and its partners are helping to create a stronger support system for families—so that every child in Turkmenistan can grow up healthy, supported, and ready to reach their full potential from the very start. ///nCa. 6 July 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)