News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » A national SDG reporting platform has been created in Turkmenistan and it is LIVE now

A national SDG reporting platform has been created in Turkmenistan and it is LIVE now

By

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) within the framework of the project “Partnering for SDG acceleration. Phase II”, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as well as with the support of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, assisted the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics in the development of an online national SDG reporting platform.

Detailed information is available on the website of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics on link: https://sdg.stat.gov.tm/

The basis of the platform is a software for collecting, processing and disseminating SDG data. The National Platform represents a set of indicators selected to measure progress towards each of the SDGs targets.

The creation of a national platform is aimed at developing a system for monitoring and evaluating data on the achievement of the SDGs in Turkmenistan, assisting in the preparation of national reporting on progress towards achieving the SDGs. It is expected that this national SDG reporting platform will also promote information transparency and ensure that a wide range of users have access to data on SDG targets and indicators. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 8 June 2023

 

#UNDP_Turkmenistan, #Turkmenistan, #SDG, #State_Committee_of_Turkmenistan_for_statistics

Related posts:

  1. UNDP continues to strengthen the capacity of national specialists in the field of statistics and economics
  2. UNDP supports Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement by strengthening the national greenhouse gas inventory system in Turkmenistan
  3. Global Assessment of the National Statistical System of Turkmenistan
  4. Census 2022 in Turkmenistan: what data will be collected and why this campaign is crucial?
  5. Climate change adaptation  – under the spotlight of IOM and UNDP seminars in Turkmenistan
  6. UNDP enhances national capacity in disaster preparedness and resilience in Turkmenistan
  7. EU and UNDP launch regional platform on Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia
  8. A digital trade platform is being introduced in Turkmenistan
  9. Turkmen women and girls joined launching ceremony of STEM4ALL platform in Central Asia
  10. A population census hotline opened in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan