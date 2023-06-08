A national SDG reporting platform has been created in Turkmenistan and it is LIVE now

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) within the framework of the project “Partnering for SDG acceleration. Phase II”, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as well as with the support of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, assisted the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics in the development of an online national SDG reporting platform.

Detailed information is available on the website of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics on link: https://sdg.stat.gov.tm/

The basis of the platform is a software for collecting, processing and disseminating SDG data. The National Platform represents a set of indicators selected to measure progress towards each of the SDGs targets.

The creation of a national platform is aimed at developing a system for monitoring and evaluating data on the achievement of the SDGs in Turkmenistan, assisting in the preparation of national reporting on progress towards achieving the SDGs. It is expected that this national SDG reporting platform will also promote information transparency and ensure that a wide range of users have access to data on SDG targets and indicators. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 8 June 2023

