Republic Day of Italy celebrated in grand style in Ashgabat

Ambassador Luigi Ferrari and Mrs. Sabrina Ferrari hosted a grand reception on 2 June 2023 in Ashgabat to mark the Republic Day of Italy.

It was an open-air event with cloudy sky and large number of guests including the representatives of the youth.

DPM Atdaev represented the government of Turkmenistan.

Here is the speech of Ambassador Ferrari at the reception:

Dear Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, Authorities, distinguished Ambassadors, dear Italian citizens, ladies and gentlemen,

It is with sincere and great pleasure that I welcome you all to Italy’s National Day: the Day of the Republic.

Today June the second we celebrate the 77th anniversary of our Republic. Being my first National Day in Turkmenistan it is even more emotional to be able to be here together to gather with friends: it feels special.

In 1946 the Italian people decided to define their future to build a Nation that aspires to the values of Western civilization, deeply rooted in democracy, civil rights and freedoms. It is one of the crucial moments in the history of Italy. Since then Italy has shown resilience to face challenges and come out even stronger.

It is only 77 years ago that Italy became a Republic, and this was the result of a referendum which occurred at the end of the World War II and after twenty years of dictatorship. Italy was able to restore sovereignty and independence. It is for this very simple reason that Italy stands with all nations like Ukraine where sovereignty and independence are menaced.

Our relations with Turkmenistan can count on a very solid basis: the visit to Italy of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamadov, who met in Roma President Sergio Mattarella on November 7th 2019. It was an excellent meeting that further strengthened the bilateral ties between Italy and Turkmenistan.

I would like to highlight, that the Turkmen policy of positive neutrality – the 28th anniversary of which we will be celebrated this year – is an essential factor to building regional security in Central Asia. In this context our two Countries traditionally support mutual humanitarian and peace initiatives in the United Nations and other international organisations.

As a G7 Member Italy is one of the leading Nations on the world stage, both politically and economically.

Being a founding members of the European Union, Italy contributes to institutions that promote democratic foundations, social and economic well-being and equal opportunities for all its citizens.

Italy’s strategic priorities are the mitigation of the root causes of migration and displacement, strengthening public health, education, agriculture, and environmental protection.

Italy is also committed to the implementation of the new 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to eliminate poverty and promote economic prosperity, social development, inclusiveness and the protection of the environment in the world.

At the regional level, Italy promotes the cooperation platform in the format “Italy + 5 Central Asian countries”. Italy is closely engaging the countries of the region in constructive dialogue with a view of building closer political, economic and cultural ties. In its regional approach, respecting the efforts of each of the countries concerned.

This year we also celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and Turkmenistan. Throughout this period, all areas of bilateral cooperation have made very significant progress.

I would like to specifically mention the fruitful collaboration between Italy and Turkmenistan in the educational field; the Italian language is gaining popularity among the young Turkmen generation, and is being taught in three Ashgabat Universities.

Moreover, the interest of Turkmen students in Italian universities is also growing. In this regard Italy has a lot to offer in Higher Education, which Turkmenistan could benefit from.

I am also glad to note the cooperation in archaeology, the Italian archaeologists of the Universities of Bologna and Turin, have been working with their Turkmen colleagues for over than 30 years. The joint archaeological projects are expanding each year aiming to bring to light the hidden cultural and archaeological heritage of Parthian Nisa and Margiana.

Italy is committed to intensifying the bilateral business and economic relations. The Italian Agency for Foreign Trade (ICE), which has a desk office in Turkmenistan, is very active in planning new projects with Turkmen companies in the textile, agricultural and food processing sectors. In each of these sectors, Italian companies are able to provide products and services of excellent quality, advanced technologies and universally acknowledged innovations.

I would like to emphasize in particular the textile industry sector, which in Turkmenistan has a lot of potential that can be realized precisely with the collaboration of numerous Italian companies. It is a fact that the equipment for the processing of cotton and for the production of textile garments produced in Italy has few equals in the world.

Traditionally, our countries have engaged in very productive cooperation in the energy sector. The Italian oil company Eni has invested considerably in the oil sector of Turkmenistan, using the most modern technological solutions.

It is also worth mentioning that the city of Rome presented its candidacy for the Universal Exposition of 2030, with the theme “People and Regions Together: Urban Regeneration, Inclusion, and Innovation”. Following the great success of the 2015 Milan EXPO, I am sure that Rome’s candidacy deserves the utmost support.

I would like to convey my best wishes for prosperity, peace and well-being to the friendly Turkmen nation, let the Italian-Turkmen relations be further strengthened through cooperation and cultural interactions! Thank all for your attention. /// nCa, 3 Jun. 23

