Daewoo E&C may build blue ammonia plant in Turkmenistan, first of its kind in Central Asia

The Korean company Daewoo E&C may build an industrial facility in Turkmenistan – the first in Central Asia to produce blue ammonia, the company said in a press release following the recent visit of Chairman of the Board of Daewoo E&C Jong Won-ju to Ashgabat.

In particular, Daewoo E&C proposes to build a carbamide-ammonia fertilizer plant in the Balkan province as the first blue ammonia production facility in Central Asia, emphasizing the possibility of exporting environmentally friendly fertilizers to Europe.

It is expected that the contract for the construction of the plant will be concluded before the end of this year, and its construction will start in the second half of next year, the company said.

Blue ammonia is pure ammonia produced by capturing and storing carbon dioxide in the production of fertilizer. This minimizes the carbon impact on the climate and contributes significantly to achieving carbon neutrality.

The construction of the Balkan plant with a capacity of 1.15 million tons of urea fertilizers and 660,000 tons of synthetic ammonia is provided for by a memorandum of understanding signed by Daewoo E&C with the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” last year.

In addition, the document also refers to the implementation of a 300,000-ton phosphoric acid fertilizer plant project in Turkmenabad. ///nCa, 1 June 2023

 

