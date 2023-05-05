Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the head of the International Football Federation

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino on Thursday, 4 May, at the Olympic Stadium located in Ashgabat Olympic town, TDH reports.

Noting the great role of FIFA in the development of world football, the head of state emphasized the importance attached by Turkmenistan to strengthening cooperation with this organization and joining efforts at the international level for the popularization of this sport.

“I am very happy to visit Ashgabat. Today, in the modern conditions of intensive industrial development, the role of sports in strengthening human health has increased more than ever, and all conditions have been created for this in your country,” Gianni Infantino said.

The FIFA President noted that he regards the fact of holding the current meeting at the Olympic Stadium, which is the largest in Central Asia, as a tribute of special respect for him and football.

“Sport is not only a means of strengthening the physical and spiritual health, but also a force that unites people and brings peoples closer together,” the head of state continued, noting that the number of professional athletes is growing every year in Turkmenistan, modern sports facilities are being built, equipped in accordance with international standards. More and more people are starting to engage in various sports, competitions of world and regional significance are being held.

Speaking about the main milestones in the development of domestic football, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the Football Federation of Turkmenistan was established in 1992. In the same year, the games of the National Higher League of Turkmenistan and tournaments for the Cup of Turkmenistan begin to be held. In 1994, the Football Federation of Turkmenistan became a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

In 1994, the national football team of Turkmenistan reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, since 1995, the national team has been participating in annual international football tournaments.

The successful performance at the Asian Cup-2022 by the youth national team of Turkmenistan (under 23), which reached the quarterfinals of this prestigious international tournament, was noted.

As it was noted, the Football Federation of Turkmenistan pays great attention to the development of children’s football. Since 2000, with the active participation of the Football Federation of Turkmenistan and UNICEF, together with FIFA, Grassroots football festivals have been held on a regular basis from March to November, which brings together football players of various ages.

Since 2014, the Football Federation of Turkmenistan has been actively cooperating with the Football Association of Central Asia and the Football Federation of Western Asia.

Every year, the Football Federation of Turkmenistan, together with FIFA, conducts international seminars to improve the qualifications of football and mini-football referees, following which referees who have successfully passed the tests receive the status of an international-class referee.

During the conversation, the guest was informed that a new city of Arkadag with modern sports facilities is being built near Ashgabat. Recently, a football club of the same name was created, which has already successfully competed in the national championship.

“We are ready to support FIFA’s initiatives and proposals to further promote football in the country and around the world. For our part, we propose to explore the possibilities of using the sports infrastructure of Turkmenistan for international football tournaments, training camps and friendly matches,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

Infantino presented the head of Turkmenistan with a symbolic gift – a personalized T-shirt, an official ball and a FIFA pennant.

Then the guests walked around the multi-purpose Olympic Stadium.

“The compliance of sports facilities built in Turkmenistan in recent years with high international standards in all respects demonstrates that great attention is paid at the state level in your country to the development of mass physical education and sports of the highest achievements,” Infantino stressed.

***

During the visit, Gianni Infantino met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers N.Amannepesov. The sides discussed the issues related to the development of football in Turkmenistan and prospects for further cooperation in this direction.

The members of the delegation also met with young football players.

The FIFA delegation visited the monument of the Turkmen horse Polatly. It opens a picturesque panorama of the new town of Arkadag. Speaking about the beautiful natural conditions and the most responsible approach to the preservation of the ecological environment, which creates excellent opportunities for football, Gianni Infantino noted the expediency of creating a FIFA training and methodological center in Arkadag city in the future.

The delegation also visited the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex, where a show of the famous group of national equestrian games “Galkynysh” was organized. ///nCa, 5 May 2023 [Pictures credit TDH]