Morocco and Nicaragua joined the UN Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, initiated by Turkmenistan

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Nicaragua announced its accession to the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, initiated by Turkmenistan.

The next 3rd meeting of the Group will be organized by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN on 10 May 2023, via a virtual platform.

The United Nations Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport (GFST) was launched on 6 July 2022, by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan at a meeting attended by more than 90 representatives of the UN member countries. The GFST is an informal coalition to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable transport and to exchange ideas and views, and best practices on this agenda at the global, regional and national levels.  ///nCa, 3 May 2023

 

 

