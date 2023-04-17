First Chinese Lu Ban Workshop will open in Turkmenistan



An online meeting was held at the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International Oil and Gas University with the participation of representatives of the Turkmen branch of the Chinese National Oil and Gas Corporation (CNPC) “International Ltd”, as well as two Chinese universities – Hebei Petroleum Vocational Technical University and Xi’an Petroleum University, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The main issue on the agenda was the discussion of the creation of the Lu Ban Workshop at the International Oil and Gas University.

During the meeting, presentations were made on partner higher education institutions, a strategy was outlined for further cooperation in the implementation of the initiative to create the Lu Ban Workshop at the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University.

This professional center will train highly qualified specialists in the areas of specialty, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Additionally, the Lu Ban Workshop will host professional development seminars on cutting-edge technology for the oil and gas sector.

A Turkmen-Chinese working group on the implementation of the Lu Ban Workshop project in Turkmenistan. Moreover, it is planned to exchange visits of the delegations of International Oil and Gas University, Hebei Petroleum Vocational Technical University and Xi’an Petroleum University.

Lu Ban Workshops are named after the legendary Chinese inventor Lu Ban, who lived 2500 years ago. According to legend, it was he who invented many hand-held devices that are used to this day.

Nowadays, the Lu Ban Workshop is a project of international cooperation in the field of vocational education, which has been implemented since 2016 under the auspices of the Tianjin Bureau of Education with the support of the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. The Lu Ban Workshops train specialists in production automation, energy, construction, transport, communications, IT technologies and even traditional Chinese medicine. The network of training centers under the brand name “Lu Ban Workshop” successfully operates in more than twenty countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The initiative to create the Lu Ban Workshop at the International Oil and gas University was first announced last year. This proposal was made by representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan.

On the sidelines of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to China in January this year, a MoU was signed between Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the Chinese National Oil and Gas Corporation (CNPC), which provides for the promotion of the joint initiative “Lu Ban Workshop”.///nCa, 17 April 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper, Xinhua]