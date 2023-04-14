4th Afghanistan’s neighboring countries ministerial meeting stressed the need to develop joint actions to assist the country

On 13 April 2023, the fourth ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries took place in Samarkand, which was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan, Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The event was chaired by Uzbekistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hadjiev represented Turkmenistan at the conference.

During the forum, the parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, the issues of the implementation by the country’s authorities of the key requirements of the world community – the creation of an inclusive government, ensuring access of Afghan women to work and education, respect for the rights of national minorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reports.

The sides stressed the need to develop a mechanism for joint actions aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and restoring the country’s national economy.

The meeting noted the importance of creating a truly inclusive government in Kabul that reflects the interests of key ethnopolitical groups. The countries of the region expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in stepping up efforts to eradicate terrorism and drug crime, and improve the socio-economic situation in the country.

In this regard, the parties supported the idea of promoting the unlocking Afghanistan’s potential as a key factor of regional connectivity between Central and South Asia.

In this context, the parties called for the implementation of infrastructure and socio-economic projects on the territory of Afghanistan with the participation of neighboring states, which will contribute not only to the creation of new jobs, but also to the more active integration of this country into regional economic processes.///nCa, 14 April 2023 [photo credit – MFA Russia]