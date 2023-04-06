EU-funded programme enhances capacity of criminal intelligence officers in Turkmenistan

From April 03 to 05, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a national workshop in Ashgabat for crime intelligence officers in Turkmenistan.

The workshop aimed at deepening the knowledge of criminal intelligence officers and to enhance awareness on criminal intelligence investigation methods, specifically for the staff of the Ministry of National Security, State Frontier Service, State Migration Service, Ministry of the Internal Affairs, and Institute of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Experts from the Criminal Intelligence Unit at the Criminal Investigation Board of State Border Guard Service under the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania and Strategic Analysis Unit of Activity Coordination and Control Board, Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau, trained participants in the principles of intelligence-led policing and intelligence-led law enforcement; reactive and proactive law enforcement; tactical, operational and strategic intelligence; data collection; intelligence models; the intelligence cycle; the exchange and sharing of intelligence; sources of intelligence; and data management.

During the workshop the participants were also introduced to the European Union approach for setting, implementing and evaluating priorities in the fight against organised international crime. ///nCa, 5 April 2023 (in cooperation with BOMCA)