Turkmenistan announces discounts on documentation processing in multimodal transit freight

Turkmenistan has reduced the cost of obtaining permits for transit cargo carriers in multimodal transportation.

According to the Association “Turkmen Logistics”, the state enterprise “Turkmenulaggozegchilik” (Transport inspection) has reduced the fees for registration of permits and international waybill SMR for vehicles transporting transit cargo from the railway station or cargo yard of Turkmenistan to other countries.

  • The cost of registration of the SMR is 100 manat;
  • The cost of a permit for truck owners to transport goods from third countries to Turkmenistan and load cargo onto a vehicle on the territory of Turkmenistan is 100 manat.

Discounts are in force for multimodal transportation of transit cargo arriving by sea or railway to the cargo yard or to the first railway station on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan cut fees from foreign vehicles arriving at railway stations or freight yards of Turkmenistan for unloading transit cargo from $250 to $100.

All these measures will enable carriers to more actively use the capabilities of railway terminals and freight yards on the Turkmen side of the border to reload cargo from one mode of transport to another and remove potential bottlenecks in obtaining permits for road transport to third countries. ///nCa, 25 March 2023

 

 

