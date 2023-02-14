Turkmenistan urges the international community to continue promoting the processes of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan

On 13 February 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Mr. Atageldi Haljanov, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva has participated to the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) Alumni Regional Security Conversation on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the Turkmenistan Mission to UN Office at Geneva reports.

The event gathered high level panelists such as Ms Terhi Hakala, Ambassador, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Dr. Pal Dunay, Professor of NATO and European Security Issues at George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Director of the GCSP and Permanent Representatives of the respective Central Asian countries.

During the conversation, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan has mentioned that Turkmenistan views preservation and maintenance of firm and long-lasting peace and security as the key issue of modern international policy. Turkmenistan believes that one of the key conditions for achieving this goal is the establishment of dialogue platforms on different issues as a part of the general process of multilateral constructive and equal communication among states.

Regarding the developments in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan urges the international community to continue promoting the processes of peaceful settlement of the situation in this country. Developing relations with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan always places the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as the historical and cultural-civilizational community values of the peoples of the two countries onto the basis of these relations.

It was also highlighted that for Turkmenistan the restoration of neighboring Afghanistan depends on the success in three areas: political, economic, social and humanitarian.

The Geneva Center for Security Policy is one of the leading expert centers in Switzerland, which specializes in additional professional education for decision makers in the field of international relations and public administration. ///nCa, 14 February 2023 (photo – Turkmenistan Mission to UN Office at Geneva)