Turkmenistan reaffirmed commitment to a full-fledged membership in WTO

On 13 March 2023 the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan has held series of meetings with representatives of the World Trade Organization, the International Trade Centre and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the Turkmenistan mission to the UN Office at Geneva reported.

During the meetings the delegation of Turkmenistan has stressed strong commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan to become a full-fledged member of the WTO.

Also, Turkmenistan’s vision for its WTO accession process and opportunities of launching the work programme for preparation of the initial documentation was discussed between parties.

Jepbarov highlighted the importance of making national institutional arrangements for carrying out the negotiations, exploring the implications of joining the WTO, and bringing the national legislation in compliance with WTO rules.

Representatives from above-mentioned international organizations indicated their readiness to provide further assistance to Turkmenistan on its economic reforms and WTO accession. They also expressed their hope that the WTO can play a coordinating role in the provision of this assistance.///nCa, 14 March 2023