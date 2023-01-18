Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia had a telephone conversation 

On Tuesday, 17 January, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the state news agency TDH, the parties noted that the strategic multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation is developing on an upward trend in almost all directions.

Fruitful cooperation has been established in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides mentioned the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin to Turkmenistan, to take place on 19-20 January 2023. During this visit, high-level negotiations, signing of a number of documents, holding a business forum and numerous bilateral meetings are planned.

The Russian delegation will also include the heads of some regions of the Russian Federation with whom Turkmenistan has established direct trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Kremlin’s press service reported that “the heads of state discussed a number of specific issues of practical cooperation in the energy sector.”///nCa, 18 January 2023